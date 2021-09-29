Cachaça (Kah-shaak-a) is Brazil’s national drink. One can associate it with Brazil as much as one would associate vodka with Russia, scotch with Scotland and bourbon with Kentucky.
It is made from sugar cane juice and naturally resembles rum. But instead of using the molasses from the cane after they extract as much sugar as they can from it, cachaça uses fresh sugar cane juice.
We recently discovered this spirit on a trip to a Brazilian restaurant and were pleasantly surprised.
The traditional way for enjoying cachaça is to muddle some lime and sugar together, fill the glass with ice and pour in some cachaça. However, we enjoy it as a substitute for many rum and vodka drinks.
Brazilian mule
1 oz cachaça
1 lime wedge
Fresh mint
Ginger beer
Copper mug (optional)
1. Muddle the lime with most of the mint in a copper mug. Add ice, cachaça and top with ginger beer.
2. Garnish with sprig of mint.
3. Enjoy!