J
ust when you think spring is in full swing, BAM! Winter rips its mask off and covers you with cold and snow.
The cold hasn’t really been stopping us from grilling out whenever we can though. At this rate of burgers, brats, steaks and hot dogs, we should be burnt out on grilling by mid-June with most of the summer ahead of us still.
Luckily, the kids have come around to actually eating hamburgers and other grilled foods like other normal red-blooded American kids. Long gone is the staple of only peanut butter and jelly sandwiches requested for every meal. We are firmly in the normal kid range now, with pizza as the most requested meal item.
They still love their vegetables, thankfully. Carrots are a crowd favorite and are usually the first thing eaten by both kids. I feel like I have won the lottery sometimes.
But by far the most favorite food item is pancakes. Last week, I sat and watched my perfectly healthy, skinny little 4-year-old eat six pancakes like it was his last meal before the electric chair. He sat there and methodically ate two normal-sized pancakes at a time until he stuffed a half dozen into his mouth.
It was one of the more impressive things I have ever witnessed in my life — and I was at the Bills vs. Patriots playoff game where Josh Allen had a perfect game. To top it off, he then spent the next hour running around in the backyard like he just had a snack that didn’t weigh him down at all.
If you are looking for an all-star pancake recipe, this is it.
Fluffy pancakes
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tbsp. sugar
Pinch of salt
1 1/4 cups buttermilk
1 large egg
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 - 3 tsp. melted butter
1. Heat a pan (cast iron works great, so do electric griddles) to medium-low heat.
2. Separate the egg yoke from the white and set the egg white aside.
3. In a large mixing bowl, add the flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, mix together the wet ingredients — milk, egg yoke, sugar, melted butter and vanilla extract.
4. Add wet ingredients to dry and begin whisking using either a whisk or a stand mixer, until you get a thick but runny pancake batter.
5. Whip the egg whites until they peak. They should look like a fine whipped cream. If you are doing this by hand, devote a considerable amount of time or skip this step. Gently fold them into the batter by turning the mixture over on itself.
6. Scoop out about 1/4 cup of pancake batter onto the pan and cook for about 2-3 minutes, until the pancakes start forming bubbles at the surface. Then, flip the pancake and cook the other side.
7. Serve with butter and plenty of maple syrup
8. Enjoy!