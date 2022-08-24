Every once in a while you find a recipe both your kids love, so you hold onto it like its the golden ticket.
French onion stuffed pork loin is that meal for my kids.
If you told me that would be one of their favorite foods I would have laughed you out the door. But here we are. It’s a food my kids will get seconds and thirds of, and I agree with them.
Horrible picture aside, give this one a shot one of these nights.
French onion stuffed pork loin
2 yellow onions, thinly sliced
1 center-cut pork loin, about 3 pounds
2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup shredded parmesan cheese
Onions: In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add onions and beef broth and cook until the onions are browned and tender (approximately 15-20 minutes). Transfer cooked onions to a bowl and tent to keep warm.
1. Butterfly the pork. With the pork on a cutting board, hold a knife blade parallel to the board and carefully make a lengthwise cut about 1/3 of the way from the bottom, stopping about 1 inch from the opposite end, being careful not to cut through. Open the loin like a book. Make a second cut on the thick side of the pork loin, horizontal with the first cut. Do not cut all the way through, stop about 1 inch from the opposite edge. Fold that edge over making one long cut of pork loin. Cover the entire cut of meat with plastic wrap and pound to an even 1/3 inch thickness. 2. In a small bowl, combine oil, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning and rub over both sides of pork loin.
2. Tightly roll the pork loin to completely enclose all of the fillings. Using cooking twine, tightly secure the roll.
3. Set on a baking sheet and pop it into the oven, cook for 25-30 minutes or until the pork loin reaches an internal temperature of 145.
4. Increase oven temperature to broil. Top pork loin with remaining cheese and onions and cook for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and golden brown. Add parsley for garnish. Slice and serve warm.
Note: The least favorite part of this recipe for my kids is the filling, so we skip topping it with the French onions. I am sure it would be even better and will be very jealous if you are able to top yours.