taste.jpg
Buy Now

Looking for an easy weekday meal? This French onion stuffed pork loin fits the bill. Even my two picky eaters will go back for seconds on this dish.

 Doug Sanders | The Sheridan Press

Every once in a while you find a recipe both your kids love, so you hold onto it like its the golden ticket.

French onion stuffed pork loin is that meal for my kids.

Recommended for you