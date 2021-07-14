The first vegetable to pop up in our little raised garden was a zucchini the other day. It was amazing how fast it grew and how big it got, considering not a single other zucchini was even close to ready, and none of the other vegetables were ready to go yet.
In any case, if you are not a huge fan of zucchini like myself, this is a surefire way to make sure everyone enjoys it!
Fried zucchini
1 large zucchini
2 eggs
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup grated parmesan cheese.
2 cups seasoned bread crumbs
Canola or vegetable oil for frying
1. Trim off the ends of the zucchini and slice into half inch slices.
2. Beat the eggs with salt and pepper to taste. Combine parmesan cheese, bread crumbs and salt and pepper to taste in a separate dish.
3. Pour oil into a pan about a half inch deep and heat over medium heat.
4. Dredge the zucchini in flour, dip in eggs and finally dip in bread crumbs. Repeat with remaining slices.
5. Add zucchini to the pan, a few at a time, cooking them for 2-3 minutes per side.
6. Drain on paper towels. Season with salt if desired.
7. Enjoy!