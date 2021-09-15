One of my families favorite meals is Korean barbecue. Since the start of the pandemic, we haven’t ventured that much into eating out. We will occasionally but nothing that fancy. I like to blame the pandemic for this, but eating out with a 3 year old and a 1 year old is a pretty high stress situation — especially if you are concerned about them ruining other people’s nights.
So, we did the logical thing and got a smokeless indoor grill. Costco was having a pretty big sale on one, so we pulled the trigger. It was a great decision.
The thing that makes Korean barbecue so great is the social aspect of it all. You sit around a hot grill cooking up meats and vegetables to eat right then in the moment. It doesn’t have to be Korean flavors if that isn’t your thing. Grill up some slices of flank steak, chicken, bacon, whatever. Then eat it however you wish.
Typically with Korean barbecue you will have lettuce, onions, mushrooms and kimchi. You can get more traditional and include seaweed and all the other flairs of that part of the world, but we keep it pretty tame here with young kids.
If you wanted to do all of this outside, now is a great time to get it in before winter, plus you don’t need special equipment, just use your camping gear.
I will leave you with a quick little marinade to try out if you do want to try Korean barbecue in the future.
Korean Barbecue marinade
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup pear juice
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2-3 cloves garlic, crushed
1-2 scallions, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Pinch freshly ground black pepper
1. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl.
2. Place the sauce, along with anything you want to marinade in a Ziploc and let sit at least two hours before grilling.