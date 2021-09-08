Fish sauce is one of those things that sounds like it will be horrible. I put off adding it to anything, fearing I’d turn things I love to eat into a sardine.
I am here to tell you it is one of the great flavor enhancers. Much like paprika, it brings out the great flavors that are already there and adds a bit of its own.
Combine that with the sweet of the hoisen and zing of the basil and you have a real winner.
If you are a super fan of Asian cuisine like me, give this one a shot.
Hoisen flank steak with fish sauce rice
2 cups rice
1 flank steak, seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled to your taste
2 cups halved or quartered cherry tomatoes
1 cup loosely chopped fresh basil
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Hoisen sauce to your taste
1. In a rice cooker, cook rice along with the fish sauce, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. If you are using a stove top, combine after cooking the rice according to the directions.
2. Build the bowl by adding the rice first, flank steak ontop and the tomatoes and basil to the sides. Drizzle oisen to your taste.
3. Enjoy!