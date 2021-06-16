While homemade ice cream can never compare to what they are slinging down there in Kendrick Park, this recipe does a good job trying. With the temperature reaching an insane 107 degrees Fahrenheit in June, I figured everyone could use some cold ice cream in their life.
Doing a quick search, yesterday's 107-degree day matched Sheridan’s all-time record for 107 degrees July 14, 2002.
It also beat the previous record of 105 degrees back in 1988. So high five everyone, set some records yesterday!
If you are anything like me, you spend those extra hot days hiding away inside enjoying the AC and watching all the crazy people walking around like it's normal.
Luckily it was a one off thing and it looks to be going back down to the 80s the next few days. So enjoy some homemade ice cream and relax a bit!
You can add whatever you want after you get the ice cream base made. Go crazy and have fun!
Homemade ice cream
2 cups cold heavy cream
14 ounces cold sweetened condensed milk
1. Place the sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream in the fridge to keep cold
2. Beat cold heavy cream on medium in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or using a hand mixer) until stiff peaks form. Turn down the speed a little and pour the condensed milk into the whipped cream. Turn the speed back up high again and whisk until the mixture is thick and stiff peaks.
3. After that you will have your ice cream base you can add in your desired flavors once it is nice and thick.
4. Place in a large resealable container and freeze at least 6 hours or overnight before eating.
5. Enjoy!