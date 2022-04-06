For the longest time, I never really knew what good scrambled eggs were. You just crack some eggs into a pan, scramble them up, cook them until they are done and call it good right?
Well, turns out — no.
If you have ever had breakfast at a higher end place you know what I'm talking about. Their eggs come out soft, fluffy and silky smooth. Then when you take a bite, they are just leaps and bounds better than anything you make at home.
How?
How do they manage to do that when places like Denny's just give you some weird egg slab and call it good?
It actually does take some patience to bring your eggs to that next level. The kings of it are the Japanese.
When we took our trip to Japan, we were expecting the usual weird food options but were taken by storm when the eggs kept coming to us almost raw still. Scrambled mush, fried eggs with the whites still oozy and the middle of omelets… we just won't talk about that. We thought it was a one-off thing but it was the theme of the entire stay in Japan, no matter where we were.
Unlucky for us, we hated it. We at least like our eggs cooked and not a pile of ooze.
Don’t crack eggs directly into the pan
It does add another dish to clean, but it’s really important that you crack eggs into a bowl and whisk before adding to your pan. The eggs don’t need to be whisked forever, just do it until the egg white and egg yolks are blended. It should look a pretty uniform yellow when you are done. This is also a great time to season with salt and pepper.
Use a nonstick pan
When scrambling eggs, we use a high-quality nonstick pan. I am also a fan of a non-stick spatula or a wooden spatula when cooking eggs. They let you really fold in your eggs while you cook them. Start with melting a nice large pad of butter to dump your mixed eggs into.
Use low heat
The trick to making your eggs creamy is most definitely low heat. Making scrambled eggs over high heat kills them — they become dry and bland. Scrambled eggs are all about cooking low and slow — that’s how you can achieve creamy eggs.
Fold and swirl
We prefer scrambled eggs with larger curds than small but love them to be extra creamy. The moment the eggs hit the pan, I use our silicone spatula to rapidly swirl in small circles around the pan — we do this, without stopping, until the eggs look slightly thickened and very small curds begin to form. Then I change from swirling in circles to making long sweeps across the pan, making larger, creamy curds.