If you don’t bake, December has got to be the worst month for cooking. That Thanksgiving hangover is still hanging around, the nearly week-old leftovers have lost any sort of appeal and you are kind of just on cruise control until Christmas.
I guess we do what any sane person would do in these trying times — bake.
But you still have a problem there, as well. What do you bake that you won’t be baking in a few short weeks?
Cookies? No.
Pies? No.
What about bread? I personally never got onto the bread train when COVID was hitting hard. You would see everyone and their mom making eye-popping, perfectly golden brown bread. I personally thought it was so much work for something that could be bought in the grocery store for cheap and was consistently what you want your bread to be.
But these are trying times.
So this past week, I dove into bread-making. I was a regular Dave’s Killer Breads over here, just mass producing wildly average and sometimes borderline bad breads. Don’t forget, I’m not a baker. I mostly live by a pinch of this, pinch of that mentality, and that will lead you down dark roads in baking. If it isn’t exact, it’s wrong.
In the end, it was a simple recipe that was the overall winner in the Sanders home. Probably because it’s hard to mess it up, and less steps for Doug to put his wrong flair on it.
Easy bread
2 cups warm water
1/2 cup white sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons active dry yeast
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 cup vegetable oil
5-6 cups flour
1. In a large bowl, dissolve the 1 tablespoon of sugar in warm water and then stir in yeast. Allow to proof until the yeast resembles a creamy foam, about 5 minutes.
2. Mix remaining sugar, salt and oil into the yeast. Mix in flour one cup at a time. Dough should be tacky and clean the sides of the bowl save for a small part at the bottom. Too much flour added in yields a dry loaf of bread, so if you’re worried you added too much, add a bit more hot water until you get the correct consistency.
3. Knead dough for 7 minutes. Place in a well-oiled bowl, and turn dough to coat. Cover with a damp cloth. Allow to rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
4. Punch dough down. Knead for 1 minute and divide in half. Shape into loaves and place into two greased 9x5 inch loaf pans. Allow to rise for 30 minutes, or until dough has risen 1 inch above pans.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes.
6. Enjoy!