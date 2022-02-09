Everyone has that one comfort meal that hits home no matter what. For my wife, it’s meatloaf.
I’m not judging but, it’s kind of a weird favorite food in my opinion. I have asked her if there is some kind of connection to her childhood, and she always says no.
If I am thinking of childhood comfort food that has made the long journey with me to adulthood, grilled cheese would top the list. Only, they have been spiffed up and include fancy cheeses and not just the individually wrapped cheese product slices. My wife however, bless her heart, has stuck with the same recipe for meatloaf over the years. She will even try meatloaf out at restaurants and she says they just aren’t the same. To her, it’s not something you improve on, but maintain.
Wherever this classic meatloaf takes my wife, I am glad to be along for the ride because it is pretty tasty, especially on cold wintery days.
Homestyle meatloaf
1 lb ground beef
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup plain bread crumbs
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup ketchup
1. Heat the oven to 350°F.
2. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients well. Press mixture into an ungreased 8x4-inch loaf pan and bake for 40 minutes.
3. Remove from the oven and Spread 1/4 cup ketchup evenly over top. Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until the meat thermometer inserted in the center of the loaf reads 160°F. Let it stand for 10 minutes before serving.
4. Enjoy!