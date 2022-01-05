Ah, the doldrums of the holiday hangover. So many events to attend, presents to open, cookies to eat and people to see. Even during these dark times of COVID-19, people seemed to be braving the elements — and the virus — to see each other.
I watched the news about flights being canceled, stranding people in strange cities while they just wanted to be home. Articles on Omicron surging and most likely catching it ourselves.
While my wife and I tested negative, both of our kids had strong positives. I’m assuming the vaccine made it so we weren’t testing positive?
Luckily we kept our taste but suffered with some stuffy noses for a few days, right between Christmas and New Year’s. Luckily, we all came through unharmed. If you or a loved one got hit with COVID this Christmas, my thoughts are with you and I hope it all turns out OK.
A good way to test if your taste buds are working is to ramp up with some spicy Korean food! It’s no secret I’m a mega fan of the cuisine and eat it far more than I write about it.
This recipe is as simple as it gets: mix, brown, simmer, done — but the flavors are out of this world.
Give it a shot.
Korean braised chicken thighs
4 cloves minced garlic
2 tablespoons minced ginger
1 cup chicken broth
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup gochujang
2 tablespoons mirin
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons avocado oil
4 chicken thighs
salt and pepper
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1. Whisk together the first seven ingredients: Garlic, ginger, chicken broth, soy sauce, gochujang, mirin and sesame oil. Set aside.
2. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a cast iron or other heavy skillet until shimmering. Season chicken thighs with salt and black pepper. Place the chicken thighs in a skillet, skin side down and cook for 4-5 minutes or until skin is nicely browned. Transfer to a plate.
3. Refresh oil if needed. Add the onion, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 5-6 minutes or until the onion is beginning to soften. Return chicken thighs to skillet along with sauce combination. Bring to a boil.
4. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 25-30 minutes or until chicken thighs are thoroughly cooked through and tender.
5. Using a ladle, transfer some of the liquid to a small bowl and whisk in the cornstarch. Pour into the skillet and continue simmering 2-3 minutes or until thickened.
6. Enjoy!