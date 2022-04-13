Grocery prices are out of control. What cost us $100 a week from a discount chain is now topping $160 or more. Apparently inflation is topping 8.5%, but I don't believe it. Anyone buying any necessities now it's more like 40-50% over this time last year.
That's insane.
For as far back as I can remember, inflation was never a big deal. Us millennials have been pretty much stagnant in wages and costs since I graduated. It has all flip-flopped now and we are in unfamiliar territory.
Easiest thing one can do is look for ways to save on the things you have to buy to live. Food just happens to be one of those things. Maybe it is time you ventured out of what you are comfortable with for the past decade and try some stuff that is cheaper and possibly better.
Chicken thighs are one of those for me. You can get boneless chicken thighs for a fraction of the price chicken breasts cost. If you cook them right, they are leaps and bounds better than breasts every day.
A surefire way to make outstanding chicken thighs is by braising them. Braising is pretty much the can't-go-wrong method to a lot of meats. Brown and slow cook, easy peasy.
If you are like most Americans and looking for ways to pinch a few pennies from your next grocery visit, pick up some chicken thighs and give this recipe a try. Serve it with some steamed veggies and rice and you have a fantastic meal for mere cents on the dollar.
Lemon garlic braised chicken thighs
8 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
6 garlic cloves, diced
1 cup chopped shallot
½ cup lemon juice
1 cup chicken broth/stock
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Rinse chicken thighs and pat dry with a paper towel then salt and pepper on both sides. In a large ovenproof skillet with high sides and a lid (or a braising pan or Le Creuset), melt the olive oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add the chicken thighs and brown on both sides.
2. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the garlic and shallots to the pan and sauté until the shallots become limp; about 2-3 minutes. Add the lemon juice and chicken broth/stock to the pan and stir to remove any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and add the chicken thighs back to the pan.
3. Place the lid on the pan and put the pan in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove the lid and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken thighs reaches 160-165 degrees.
4. Remove chicken from the skillet. If desired, strain the cooking liquid through a sieve to drizzle over chicken when served.
5. Enjoy!