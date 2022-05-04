Stick, fire, vegetables, meat. If I was a betting man, I would put money down that kabobs were one of the earliest ways to cook things. It really doesn't get much more simple.
The hardest part of kabobs is cutting things up into bite sizes and spending the time skewering everything like you are Vlad the Impaler.
But the payoff is sweet and simple.
I do, however, think beef cooked on the same sticks as vegetables is found wanting. Give me a healthy New York strip with a kabob of perfectly grilled vegetables all day. So, I skip the beef on my kabobs.
There are tons of recipes out there for marinades — I will be providing one for your convenience today — but here at the Sanders home, we live and die by the salt, pepper and olive oil routine. Drizzle some olive oil on the skewers, give them a healthy dose of salt and pepper, and like Emeril Lagasse would say, BAM!
Kabob marinade
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp dijon mustard
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp minced garlic
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp basil
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1. Whisk all marinade ingredients together over low heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes or until slightly reduced. Let cool and pour marinade over chopped vegetables in a Ziploc bag and cover.
2. Lightly shake to evenly coat all the veggies with the marinade. Let sit in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour.
3. Assemble veggies on skewers and grill for 8-10 minutes or until vegetables are cooked through.
4. Baste with remaining marinade.