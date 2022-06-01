These carb-free mini pizza cups were a huge hit with kids and adults alike. They are super easy to make and taste just as good the next day.
Mini pizza bites
24 large slices of pepperoni
24 basil leaves
1 jar pesto rosso
24 mini mozzarella balls
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
2. Using kitchen shears, snip four 1/2 inch cuts around the edges of each pepperoni slice, leaving the center uncut. Each pepperoni should look like a circular cross. Press each pepperoni down into a muffin pan and bake for 5-6 minutes, until the edges are crispy, but the pepperoni is still red.
3. Let the pepperoni cool in the pans for 5 minutes to crisp. Then move the cups to a paper towel lined plate to remove excess oil. Wipe the grease out of the muffin pan with a paper towel, then return the cups to the pan.
4. Place a small basil leaf in the bottom of each cup, followed by 1/2 teaspoon of sauce and a mozzarella ball. Place back in the oven for 2-3 minutes, until the cheese starts to melt. Allow the cups to cool again for 3-5 minutes before serving.
5. Enjoy!