The absolute worst thing that can happen when you are outside grilling away is to be invaded by flying blood suckers. The invasion has already started at the Sanders home.
There is no standing water — that I can tell — within a 500-foot radius of me. Yet every spring, before anyone else, my backyard is invaded by the worst guest imaginable.
It is a well-known fact in the mosquito community I have the sweetest blood of all. They will bypass crowds of people to come take their shot at nabbing a nip of blood from me.
Experts say it has to do with your blood type, clothing and what kind of scents you throw off when you sweat. Apparently, I hit the trifecta when I go out, and they see a walking blood sack meal.
To combat this, I used to just load up on the OFF! and go about my business. But who likes to smell like OFF! all day, especially if you are just going in your backyard to cook some burgers?
Tiki torches
Not only are they great mood lighting, but they do a marginal job of keeping the mini Draculas out of the nearby vicinity. They make a cedar tiki torch fluid that is very pleasant smelling, and there really isn't a big drawback to having them lit and rolling during the summer. I sometimes question their effectiveness, but overall they are worth the buy.
Mosquito traps
Dynatrap makes a UV/C02 powered mosquito trap you can purchase relatively cheap. We tried one out for a summer and it seemed to keep them under control in that small area fairly well. It did, however, catch a ton of other bugs and attracted comical-sized wolf spiders to the area — so take that as you will.
Backyard sprays
This is the winning strategy for our yard. We start early and keep it going every two weeks until the fall. Cutter is the brand of choice for us, but there are many different options. You just hook up the container to your hose and spray down your yard. I go a bit extra with it and go up tree trunks, on shrubs, under my deck and into anything that looks like it could hold some standing water. The year before I started doing that, the mosquitos were so bad we couldn't go outside without OFF! for more than 30 seconds. The spray totally eliminated the daytime mosquitos and cut the nighttime Draculas down to only a few stragglers.
If you are struggling with the little blood suckers already, or have a notorious mosquito haven backyard like me, try these steps. Starting early, before they have a chance to set up, is always the best option for success.
I hope your upcoming grilling season is as mosquito free as mine!