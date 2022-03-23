Do you have a food or food group you usually don’t bother with? Maybe it’s something you don’t even order when you are out at a restaurant?
Seafood is mine. When it comes to brass tacks, I would just rather be eating something else. Now, there are some exceptions. I think shellfish are fantastic. Crab, lobster, shrimp — you name it, I probably love it. But it’s not something I usually cook at home.
The basic idea of cooking a lobster is not complicated, but I don’t want to potentially ruin my small investment in one by cooking it poorly. That’s why America gave us a certain seafood chain that rhymes with Ted Robster.
I usually stay in my comfort zone of salmon and tuna if I’m feeling bold. Shrimp, on the other hand, are not overly expensive and not that scary of an undertaking. To make my life easier, I usually get them already deveined and ready to husk. I don’t know why I don’t do it more. It is a low-effort meal that has great rewards.
Compared to smoking a pork shoulder, it’s my 4-year-old’s chalk art trying to catch the attention of Rembrandt.
Speaking of the 4-year-old, they are also a great hit with my kids. There are no bargains being made to eat a few bites of dinner. They just dig in. I foresee many more nights in the Sanders home chowing down on some shrimp skewers.
Marinated shrimp skewers
1 lb deveined and shelled shrimp
1 tbsp. paprika
1 tbsp. garlic powder
Pinch of kosher salt
¼ tsp. pepper
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. soy sauce
3-4 stalks green onion, diced
1. Combine all ingredients into a large Ziploc bag and place in the refrigerator. Alow to marinate for at least 15 minutes and up to two hours.
2. Place 5-6 shrimp onto a 12-inch skewer (more if you have longer ones) and continue until all are placed.
3. Over a medium grill, cook for up to two minutes per side. You can tell they are done by the color. They will go from slightly clear and gray to opaque and red. Do not overcook. There is a fine line between cooked, undercooked and overcooked.
4. Enjoy!