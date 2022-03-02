My wife has recently found a love for baking bread. This peasant bread was one of my favorites from her recent baking spree and thought I would share it with all of you!
4 cups unbleached all-purpose or bread flour
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 cups lukewarm water, not hot as you will risk killing the yeast
2 teaspoons sugar
1 package instant yeast
Room temperature butter, 2 tablespoons
1. Preheat the oven to 425. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, and instant yeast. Add the water and mix until the flour is absorbed.
2. Cover bowl with a tea towel or plastic wrap and set aside in a warm spot to rise for at least an hour.
3. Grease two 1-qt or 1.5-qt oven-safe bowls with about a tablespoon of butter each. Using two forks, punch down your dough, scraping it from the sides of the bowl, which it will be clinging to. Take your two forks and divide the dough into two equal portions then scoop up each half and place into your prepared bowls.
4. Let the dough rise again for about 20 to 30 minutes on the countertop near the oven or until it has risen to just below or above the top of the bowls.
5. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 375 degrees and bake for 15 to 17 minutes longer. Remove from the oven and turn the loaves onto cooling racks. If you’ve greased the bowls well, the loaves should fall right out onto the cooling racks.
6. Enjoy!