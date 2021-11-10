One of the classics served during my time at the Powder Horn was a pecan chicken salad. It is one of those items I think about making often but never actually get around to it. It is sad because it is about as easy as you can get for tons of flavor packed into a bite.
The simplest way to enjoy pecan chicken is on a salad with some kind of vinaigrette and freshly grated parmesan cheese.
If you are looking for something on the healthy side that is quick, easy and filling, you can’t go wrong here.
Pecan chicken
3 cups finely diced pecans
2 chicken breasts cut in half lengthwise
1. Add the shelled pecans to a food processor and pulse until they are finely chopped. If you keep them too big they will have a hard time sticking to the chicken.
2. Take your sliced chicken breasts and push them into the pecans. Flip them a few times, pushing hard to make sure you get as many to stick as possible.
3. Add the coated chicken breasts to a lightly oiled skillet over medium low heat, turning every 3-4 minutes to make sure the pecans don't burn. The lower and slower you cook them the better they will turn out.
4. Slice and add to your favorite salad or enjoy on its own!