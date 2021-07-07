One of those things I have always loved is pickled onions. They go great on salads, burgers and sandwiches. It is also one of those things I forget to make in time and I usually go without.
Fortunately, I remembered to make these well in advance of the 4th of July weekend so we were able to enjoy them on some pulled pork sliders.
Naturally, I was going to write about the perfect way to pull a pork shoulder at the stall and wrap it with brown sugar — but I’m sure everyone is as smoked out as I can get you. For this recipe, the radishes give the onion a nice slight red color the longer you let them marinate. I have found you should wait at least two days to get the maximum color-to-flavor ratio.
If you like a nice sweet zing to your burgers or salads, give this pickled onion and radishes recipe a try.
Pickled onion, radishes
2 large white onions, sliced
6-8 radishes, cleaned and sliced
1 teaspoon pepper corns
1 teaspoon dill
1 ½ cup water
1 ½ cup white vinegar
1 ½ cup white sugar
1. In a large resealable container combine the water, vinegar and sugar. Mix well.
2. Add in the sliced onions, radishes, pepper corn and dill. Mix well making sure to break up any onions or radish slices sticking to each other. Make sure everything is covered in the pickling solution.
3. Put in the fridge and wait at least two days, stirring occasionally.
4. Enjoy!