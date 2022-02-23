I don’t know if my parents were just obsessed with it when I was a kid, or if it was a fad — but pita is a large portion of my childhood memories. I remember a large stretch of life where all my sandwiches were in pita bread pockets.
They were dry and generally horrible, especially if you were a kid. I would open up my lunchbox to some horrible mutant of a Mediterranean classic.
If you have never had pita bread from the store, let me outline it for you. They are usually round, about a quarter inch thick and sometimes cut in half. Usually the ones you find have been cut in a way you can stuff them with whatever you want and make it a “pocket.” They have a dryness rating of extreme and no one in their right minds actually eats store-bought pita for enjoyment.
I’m guessing It was a health fad in the 90s, pita bread. Otherwise, why? Why choose it over the many different kinds of breads you can buy that are a million times better?
Heck, a boiled shoe would probably hold some shawarma better than store bought pita and not be nearly as dry.
Homemade pita on the other hand. Fantastic.
With one caveat. It needs to be eaten within a day. Two days out from making pita and it was the same soul-sucking taste and dry level as store-bought. That would lead one to believe store-bought pita is great when they first make it, but by the time it reaches us, it’s really lost its luster.
The recipe I’m going to list here calls for half whole wheat flour and I’m not going to lie to you. I never would.
I’m not a whole wheat person. Never have been. Never will be. If I’m eating bread, I don’t think the whole wheat experience will save my life 20 years down the line from diabetes or a fat guy’s death. So I skipped it, and they still turned out great. Probably really cut down on that depression taste that store-bought pitas bring also.
But I will leave that call in your hands.
Pita
2 ½ cups bread flour or 50% white and 50% whole-wheat flour
1 ¼ cup lukewarm water
1 package dry instant yeast
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and place a cast iron pan or pizza stone in the oven. I used a pizza stone and it worked great.
2. Add in a mixer’s bowl the yeast, sugar and water and blend to dissolve the yeast. Set aside for 5-10 minutes until yeast froths. Add the flour and salt and mix using the dough hook for 6-8 minutes. Add extra water or flour until the dough makes a well formed ball on the hook.
3. After mixing for a while, the dough for your pita bread should become an elastic ball and a bit sticky. When ready, coat the dough with olive oil, place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel.
Let it sit in a warm place for at least 40 minutes or until it doubles its size.
4. Take the dough out of the bowl and gently deflate with your hands. Use just a tiny bit of flour to help you if it is too sticky. Split into 7-8 evenly sized balls.
5. Let the pita bread balls rest for 15 minutes before shaping. This is the second proof and will allow your dough to relax and become easier to shape.
5. Take a rolling pin and roll out until it is about a quarter-inch thick working in batches of two.
6. Carefully place the rolled out dough onto the skilled or pizza stone. I was able to fit two easily on my pizza stone, but you might only get one at a time on a skillet. After two minutes, flip them over and cook for another one to two minutes.
7. Enjoy hot or within the next day for best results.