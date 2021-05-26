I got a little wild and crazy last week and decided to use poblano peppers with my brats instead of good old green peppers.
It was the right move. The flavor boost from the poblano peppers was magnitudes better than what you get with green peppers.
To start with, I’m not really a cooked green pepper fan. In my opinion, their truest and best form is raw. The snap you get biting into one is half the enjoyment of eating them. Cook them and you just get a mushy, sad version of the pepper’s best self.
Poblano peppers on the other hand, keep some of their snappiness if you throw them in a pan at the same time as your onions. You get that perfect ratio of snappy mild pepper taste to smooth caramelized onion texture and taste.
It’s really top notch.
While reading up on poblano peppers I learned the heat can vary from plant to plant. While I have yet to get a spicy poblano pepper, it is something to watch out for so take a bite of it before you add it into anything just in case it’s a mouth burner.
I used a green poblano pepper with my brats but they also come dried and ripened more to the point of red — both spicier versions of the green poblano pepper.
They are great grilled, chopped, stuffed and everything between. If you are looking to spice up your life — but not too much — give these peppers a shot.
Stuffed Poblano peppers
1 teaspoon olive oil for the pan
4 poblano peppers
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 medium tomatoes, diced
½ medium onion, diced
1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt (not table salt)
2 cups cooked chicken breast, shredded
1 cup shredded mozzarella
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
½ cup shredded cheddar
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a large baking sheet with foil and brush it with a little olive oil.
2. Rinse and dry the poblanos. Cut a thin slice off the tops and remove the core and seeds. Cut a slit down the side of each pepper. Set aside.
3. Heat the olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes, onion, garlic, oregano, cumin and salt. Cook, stirring often, until liquids have evaporated, about 7 minutes. Off heat, stir in the chicken, the mozzarella and the cilantro, mixing well.
4. Divide the filling among the peppers, adding it from the top and pressing on it to fill the entire pepper. Place the stuffed peppers on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until the poblanos are soft and charred in places, 20-30 minutes..
5. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and switch the oven to broil. Top the peppers with the cheddar cheese and broil just until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes.