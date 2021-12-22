There is nothing fancy going on here. This recipe has been handed down from generation to generation in my family — and I’m sure many other families as well.
It is as simple as it gets and almost impossible to mess up. The only hard pill to swallow is dropping that much cash on one slab of beef. That is even more true if it is your first time making a rib roast. Follow this recipe and you will have a prime time winner on your hands, no doubt.
Prime rib roast
3-to-4-rib roast of beef, approximately 8 to 10 pounds
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
1. Remove the roast from the refrigerator and let sit for a while.
2. Preheat the oven to 400. Rub butter on the cut ends of the roast. Combine flour, salt and pepper together in a small bowl, and then massage the mixture all over the meat.
3. Set the roast, rib side down, in a shallow roasting pan (the ribs act as a natural rack), and place in the oven. If you have boneless, just make sure to set it on a rack. Roast for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, or until the roast is nicely darkened. Reduce oven to 225 and continue to roast, basting every 20 or 30 minutes, until the roast reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees (for medium-rare) on an instant-read thermometer.
4. Remove the roast to a cutting board and let rest for 20 minutes before carving into either huge slabs or off the bone entirely and then thin slices.
5. Enjoy!
Note: If you want to smoke your prime, smoke first, pull at 115 degrees and let rest for 30 minutes. Finally, finish it off in the oven at 400 until it reaches 125 degrees. I personally am going to cook mine this way this year just to switch it up a bit.