While I did complain about things moving too quickly a few weeks ago, busting out pumpkin pie doesn’t count in my book. You only get a solid few months a year where you usually eat it, so I like to take full advantage.
While pecan pie holds the top spot in my heart, pumpkin pie with way too much whipped cream takes a close second.
Slow down, enjoy the season and make a pumpkin pie.
Pumpkin pie
1 pie crust unbaked
For the filling
15 oz pumpkin puree
3/4 cup brown sugar Light, packed
1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/4 tablespoon ground ginger
1/8 tablespoon cloves - optional
1/4 tablespoon ground nutmeg
1/2 tablespoon salt
3 eggs large, room temperature
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup whole milk
For the egg wash
1 egg
1 tbsp cream
Directions
1. Place rack in center of oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Allow your chilled pie dough to warm up for about 5 minutes on the counter.
2. On a lightly-floured surface, roll the pie dough out to a circle a bit less than 1/4 inch. Roll the dough onto the rolling pin and transfer to the pie dish. Push the edge inward so the dough forms to the pan and press in.
3. Trim the dough about 1 inch larger than the pan. Fold the edge under and crimp the edge with either your fingers or the tines of a fork.
Chill in freezer to 10 minutes.
4. Cut a round or parchment paper and frill the edge then press to the pie pan. I like to fold a sheet of foil in half and gently press against the parchment paper, this will support the pie in the oven and prevent and slippage. Fill the paper three-quarters full with pie weights or dry beans and bake the crust for 12 minutes.
5. Remove the beans, foil and paper prick the crust all over, including the sides, with the tines of a fork, and bake for another 10-12 minutes and remove from oven. Crust should be dried out and just turning color. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
For the filling
1. Add the pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt to a pot then mix and place over medium-low heat. Stir frequently and cook until the mixture is hot and just starts to bubble when left alone for a moment. Remove from heat.
2. Combine the milk and cream in a bowl or measuring cup, then microwave for about 90 seconds to warm. Add the eggs to a bowl and whisk together.
3. Drizzle the warm milk mixture into the eggs while whisking, then add the egg mixture to the pumpkin filling and whisk together until smooth and fully incorporated.
4. Pour the filling into the blind baked pie shell. Mix an egg with a tablespoon of milk or cream and brush the edge with it.
5. Loosely wrap the edge of the pie with foil and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until the filling is just set in the middle and knife inserted in the center comes out clean. You can remove the foil after about 30 minutes if the crust needs to take on some more color.
6. Enjoy!