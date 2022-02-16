Like any good Super Bowl host, I had plenty of smoked meats for everyone to enjoy. I woke up early Sunday morning and made sure everything was good to go before the game started, and it worked out fantastically.
Coupled with the fantastic sides that were brought, everyone ate very well.
I decided to try something a bit different with my pork belly burnt ends, however. It’s always a risk pulling the trigger on something that might not work out, but I knew I had ribs to fall back on if they turned out horribly. Thankfully, they were great.
I marinated them overnight in maple syrup and chopped pecans. Then, instead of coating them with a rub, I just took them out covered with maple syrup and pecans and smoked them directly. Then I added some rub into the last step and they turned out decadent.
There is something about those overly bad for you sweet little pork nuggets that are the pinnacle of barbecue.
Pork belly burnt ends
1 slab pork belly
8 oz maple syrup
2 cups pecans, chopped in food processor until fine
1 cup barbecue sauce
2 Tbsp honey
1 Tbsp brown sugar
4 Tbsp butter
½ cup pork rub
1. The night before, trim off any extra fat and cut the pork belly into 1-2” cubes and place inside of a large Ziploc bag. Add the maple syrup and pecans and mix until everything is coated. Squeeze out the extra air and place in your refrigerator overnight.
2. The next day, preheat your smoker to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
3. Place cubes onto a wire rack or directly on the smoker and smoke for two hours. Look for a darker red color and modest bark to develop.
4. In a small bowl, mix together barbecue sauce, honey and brown sugar. Stir until combined.
5. Remove the pork belly cubes from the smoker and place into a foil pan and then toss in barbecue sauce until covered. Slice butter into small slabs and place on top of pork mixture. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and place back on the smoker. Cook for an additional 90 minutes or until about an internal temperature of 200 degrees.
6. Remove the foil, close the lid to the smoker and smoke for another 15-30 minutes to let the sauce thicken up.
7. Enjoy!