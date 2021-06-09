If you ever find yourself in Kentucky, do yourself a favor and visit a bourbon distillery. You don’t even have to be a bourbon fan to get enjoyment from the tour. It is incredibly fascinating watching every step of the process, nearly unchanged in hundreds of years, work right in front of your eyes.
We visited a relatively new distillery that is just now being able to bottle 6-year-old bourbons. The fact that they have managed to get themselves onto the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in that short amount of time — a list that includes only 18 of the most well-known distilleries in the state — is nothing less than impressive in my book.
Most distilleries are producing 13-year-old bourbons regularly, some are even releasing 45-year-old bourbons. So to be that new to the game, and to get onto the list of some of America’s oldest running distilleries, is impressive.
While the massive 20,000 gallon fermentation tanks and the pair of stills that reached up three stories were nothing short of amazing, it was the rickhouses that caught my attention.
If you look at them from the road, they are just giant black rectangles with windows. You would assume there is nothing special about them and just assume they held bourbon aging away in barrels.
If the news about Jim Beam’s rickhouses collapsing from age give you a hint, a lot more goes into them than you would think.
First, they need to space them out and surround them with gravel in case a fire starts. Turns out storing a bunch of high test bourbon in oak barrels is a recipe for quite the flame ball.
They all have a solid, deep foundation because of all the weight. The average barrel weighs 550 pounds. Multiply that by 20,000 barrels and you are looking at a heck of a lot of weight in a small area.
The temperature inside of the building can swing by as much as 40 degrees from the top floor to the bottom. This causes issues with the evaporation rate inside of the barrels and will cause the ones up top to dry up faster than below. Not only are you getting an inconsistent product, but you are also changing the weight distribution inside of the building, potentially loading up one side more than the other. Too much of that for too long and its TIMBER!
To combat that, that’s where the windows and human-sized fans come in. They can open specific windows on the building and suck in cooler air from the outside to maintain a more consistent temperature throughout.
Finally, and probably the coolest thing about rickhouses is the pair of giant plumb bobs hanging from the roof down to the ground floor. A plumb bob is basically a large, static pendulum that points to a certain point directly below where it is hung. They are mostly used in construction to find a point from the ceiling to the floor. In the case of a rickhouse, they are used to show any movement the building might be doing due to the evaporation rates of the barrels. It has been used for generations and sometimes the best tech is the oldest.
That is just a quick summary of what you can find out touring some Americana at its finest. If you have some cabin fever like I did because of COVID, check out some parts of our county and enjoy a drink and eats along the way!