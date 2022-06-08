Do you have a favorite childhood sweet or cookie? The first thing that pops into my head is a seven layer bar. I guess some people call them magic bars, but they were always seven layer bars around my house.
A close second in the cookie race were Mexican wedding cookies, or balls as we called them. Super dense, buttery and loaded with pecans, they were one I looked forward to each Christmas.
But that was the problem with Mexican wedding balls, we only ever had them around Christmas. Seven layer bars on the other hand were around far more often.
We don't do sweets that often around here at the Sanders house, but when we do, this cookie tends to find its way to the top of the list more often than not.
Seven layer bars
1 1/2 cups crushed graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup butter
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup butterscotch chips
1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13 inch baking pan with cooking spray and set aside.
2. Melt butter in a small saucepan and remove from heat.
3. Stir in the graham cracker crumbs until thoroughly combined with the butter. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking pan to form the crust.
4. Evenly sprinkle remaining ingredients one by one over the crust to form layers, beginning with the chocolate chips, followed by the butterscotch chips, coconut, and pecans.
5. Pour the sweetened condensed milk evenly over the top, and spread with a rubber spatula to make sure it's evenly distributed.
6. Bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until edges are golden brown and the middle is set. Allow to cool completely before slicing.
7. Enjoy!