Recently we have become hard core charcuterie people. I recently wrote how to dumb it down for kids, and that still works well.
Lately we have been stepping up our game trying to make them as over the top and fancy as we can, while still trying to keep it on the lower end of the budget. Turns out charcuterie spreads can get expensive fast!
We made this shrimp ceviche and it was the start of our last game night. It went fast and everyone wished there was more!
Shrimp ceviche
1/2 lb cooked shrimp
1 1/2 cups tomatoes, cubed
1 cup cucumber, cubed
1/3 cup chopped red onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 medium avocado, cubed
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
1/8 tsp salt
1. Prepare half a portion of the cooked shrimp recipe (or use cooked shrimp).
2. Once the shrimp is baked and cooled, chop the shrimp small cubes.
3. In a large bowl, add the cubed shrimp, tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped onions, minced garlic, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, pepper and salt and mix until combined.
4. Serve with tortilla chips.
5. Enjoy!