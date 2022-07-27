If you are like me, you are over-run with cherry tomatoes. The plant we bought was from this small operation way out in the middle of nowhere and cost us a whopping 50 cents.
Not having that high of hopes for the thing, we stuck it in our planter and tended it as usual. About a month later, you could tell this tomato plant would rival the empire state building come July — we were right.
I’m 6-foot-3 and this cherry tomato plant has me beat by a good 6 inches. It produces about 8 million cherry tomatoes a day and it is becoming a challenge to keep up. Not only in volume, but in eating the same thing every day. It's almost like a chore now.
We might soon get to the point of just giving up and letting them fall off and go bad. Maybe next year we will have 600 of them growing around our yard and we will become a little cherry tomato farm.
In any case, this recipe is pretty great. If you are having pasta in the middle of summer, this is a no-brainer way to utilize some cherry tomatoes.
Cherry tomato pasta
1 box pasta of your choosing
10 cloves of garlic, whole (If you are a not a whole garlic fan, feel free to dice them)
1/2 medium white onion, diced
6-8 leaves basil, finely chopped
1. Cook the pasta according to the directions on the box.
2. Heat the olive oil over medium heat and add the garlic and onions. Sweat those down for a few minutes until soft, add the cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper.
3. Continue cooking on medium heat until the tomatoes are starting to deflate and break down into a sauce.
4. Remove from the heat and add the basil; stir until mixed well.
5. Top the pasta with the sauce, add your avocado and sprinkle the mozzarella over the top.