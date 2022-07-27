pasta
This summertime pasta is a great way to use up some of your cherry tomatoes. 

 Doug Sanders | The Sheridan Press

If you are like me, you are over-run with cherry tomatoes. The plant we bought was from this small operation way out in the middle of nowhere and cost us a whopping 50 cents.

Not having that high of hopes for the thing, we stuck it in our planter and tended it as usual. About a month later, you could tell this tomato plant would rival the empire state building come July — we were right.

