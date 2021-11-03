Skirt steak is one of the more criminally underrated cuts of meat. Cheap and packed with flavor, you just cant go wrong.
Taking just a few minutes to whip up, skirt steak tacos are the perfect midweek dinner.
They are picky-eaters approved and have been a staple in the Sanders home for a long time now.
Skirt steak tacos
2 tsp sweet paprika
1 tsp ancho chile powder
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp light brown sugar
1/2 tsp chipotle chile powder
1/4 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 5-inch strips
12 corn tortillas, warmed
Pico de gallo, avocado salsa and shredded cabbage, for serving
1. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the paprika, ancho powder, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, chipotle, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper. Add the lime juice and oil and shake the bag to blend. Add the steak and seal the bag. Let the steak stand at room temperature for 2 hours.
2. Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the steak over moderately high heat, turning twice, until lightly charred on the outside and medium-rare within, about 10 minutes. Transfer the steak to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice the steak and serve with tortillas, pico de gallo, avocado salsa and cabbage.
3. Enjoy!