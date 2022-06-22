In the mood to “quickly” smoke something tonight? Spatchcocking a chicken is a great way to reduce the time it takes to cook. But let's be real, nothing is quick when it comes to smoking. Be ready to devote three hours to the task.
A spatchcock chicken is just a funny name for a chicken that has its backbone removed so the chicken can be opened up and lie flat on a grill, smoker or baking sheet while it cooks. It's also known as butterflying a chicken. This technique results in the most evenly cooked, melt-in-your-mouth chicken that is super tender and juicy. And it also helps cut down on the cooking time when smoking or roasting a whole chicken.
To spatchcock a chicken, start with a whole chicken and remove anything from within the cavity of the bird. Place it on a large cutting board and flip it breast side down. Starting on one side of the backbone, use sharp kitchen shears to cut right down the length of the chicken from neck to tail. You should be able to easily cut right through the skin and bones. Repeat the process by cutting down the other side of the backbone, then lift the whole piece out.
Open up the chicken and use a sharp knife to make a cut right in the middle of the breastbone where there is a piece of cartilage. Just a small slit in that tough bit of cartilage helps flatten out the chicken really easily. Flip the chicken over and use the heel of your palm to press right between the breasts to flatten out the chicken all the way. It should lie nice and flat with the legs spread out to the sides.
Tuck the wing tips under the breasts for the best presentation and most even cooking, then you can rub the whole chicken front and back with a little olive oil and your favorite seasoning.
Smoked spatchcock chicken
3-4 pound whole chicken
1/4 cup olive oil
Dry rub
½ cup water
1. Preheat your smoker to between 225 and 275 degrees.
2. Place the chicken breast side up into a shallow roasting pan and fill with ½ cup water. Place the pan in the smoker.
3. Smoke for 3-4 hours until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Remove from grill and let rest for 15-20 minutes before slicing and serving.
4. Enjoy!