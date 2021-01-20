Air frying wings couldn’t be simpler. Not only is it a healthy way to enjoy wings, you don’t need a pot of hot oil stinking up your house for the next few days.
While there are many ways to eat wings, the consensus thinking are they are best with blue cheese. I know we are in ranch country, but, why not throw both of them out the window and enjoy these sauceless wings with a spicy Korean dip?
It is the way my family prefers to eat them and one that always gets my kids to chow down.
Naked air fryer wings
1 package of wings, cut
Garlic powder
8oz sour cream
Healthy scoop gochujang paste
1. Place the chicken wings in the basket and insert it into the air fryer.
2. Cook for 24 minutes at 275 degrees, shaking the basket every 10 minutes.
3. Increase the temperature to 400 and air fry for six more minutes.
4. Large bowl combine the sour cream and gochujang paste until the desired level of spicy is reached.
5. Enjoy!