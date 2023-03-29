I talk about it a lot, but when it comes to kids, food is very hit or miss. Mine are especially frustrating because they will love something one day then act like it burns a hole in their stomach the next.
You live and die by the whims of children's stomachs. That isn't even mentioning the amount of uneaten food they try to waste. You learn early on to hold off on getting much of anything for yourself so you can play hyena and clean up after the lion gets done. Otherwise it's just plain sad seeing how much they waste.
I got this recipe from a friend/co-worker that swore up and down it's one of the best out there. After making it and trying it for myself, he is 100% right, it's the bomb.
But it is also a honey hole trap. My kids LOVED it. Each of them ate about eight shrimp, sopped up the sauce and ate the French bread with it. All in all, it has been one of the most wildly successful meals they have eaten in a long time.
Considering this takes about five minutes from start to finish to make, it is high up on the list of meals to make in the future.
But in the immortal words of Admiral Ackbar, “It’s a trap!”
We will find out shortly if the kids like it as much the second time around because the Sanders clan is definitely making this one again.
Barbecued shrimp
About 1 pound large shrimp (in shells)
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed
1/8 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1 stick butter, plus 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ cup shrimp stock (make with shrimp bouillon)
1/4 cup beer @ room temperature
1. Defrost shrimp and mix all of the ingredients together for the seasoning mix.
2. In a heavy large skillet (cast iron), combine one stick butter, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and seasoning mix. Be ready for an arm workout shaking a cast iron pan so much, or you can cheat with a nice steel pan.
3. Over high heat, when butter is melted, add the shrimp. Cook for two minutes, shaking the pan (versus stirring) in a back and forth motion. Add the remaining butter and the stock; cook and shake pan for two minutes.
4. Add the beer and shake the pan one minute longer. Remove from heat.
5. Serve immediately in bowls with lots of French bread on the side.