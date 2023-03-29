shrimp
Doug Sanders | the sheridan press

I talk about it a lot, but when it comes to kids, food is very hit or miss. Mine are especially frustrating because they will love something one day then act like it burns a hole in their stomach the next.

You live and die by the whims of children's stomachs. That isn't even mentioning the amount of uneaten food they try to waste. You learn early on to hold off on getting much of anything for yourself so you can play hyena and clean up after the lion gets done. Otherwise it's just plain sad seeing how much they waste.

