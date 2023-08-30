If you are anything like me, you are now swimming in basil and need to find ways to use it. I make the same mistake every year of planning a few basil plants thinking I will use them at a rapid pace because everyone in my family loves basil. I have caught my 3-year-old daughter just sitting at a basil plant munching away before she loves it so much.
But alas, our ambitions are larger than our use, every single year.
With summer staring to close down, but with the heat still raging on I was inspired to try some drink recipes and this one was a great way to use some stuff that has been hanging around a long time or needed to be used!
Basil spiked sweet tea
Fresh basil leaves, the more the merrier
1. Bring half of the water to boil and add the tea bags
2. Steep bags for 5 minutes before removing and add the sugar. Stir into the tea until fully dissolved.
3. Pour the tea into a pitcher and stir in the lemon juice, orange juice, rum and the fresh basil leaves
4. Chill until ready to serve.
5. Serve in a tall glass over ice with fresh orange and lemon wedges with fresh basil leaves.