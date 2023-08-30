tea
Courtesy photo | metro creative

If you are anything like me, you are now swimming in basil and need to find ways to use it. I make the same mistake every year of planning a few basil plants thinking I will use them at a rapid pace because everyone in my family loves basil. I have caught my 3-year-old daughter just sitting at a basil plant munching away before she loves it so much.

But alas, our ambitions are larger than our use, every single year.

Recommended for you