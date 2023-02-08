t has amazingly taken me almost three years of smoking to throw some beef “dino bones” ribs in my smoker. I have always been in the pork ribs camp and just never got around to trying beef ribs out.
I had heard many complaints that while good, there wasn’t much to them. Mostly bone. While that complaint is valid, they kind of gloss over the fact that the flavor in beef ribs is out of this world.
It is a well-known fact that I am a braised short ribs junky. If I walk into your restaurant and you have short ribs on your menu, odds are I will order them.
I have even gone as far as finding a local rancher that supplies me with a near endless supply of locally raised short ribs; it’s a match made in heaven.
When I say beef ribs are right up there with braised short ribs, I’m not joking.
The only logical next step would be for me to smoke some short ribs, and that is definitely on the horizon after these ribs.
My wife will probably get sick of eating smoked short ribs by the end of the upcoming summer.
Smoking beef ribs is as straightforward as pork. Get rid of the silver skin on the back, get a fine coating of apple cider vinegar all over and coat with your favorite rub.
I like to sit them out on my counter for 20-30 minutes soaking in the rub and warming up before I slap them in the smoker.
At that point, set your smoker to 250 degrees (or set that as a goal if you are a class above offset smoker) and let it roll for three hours. You can spritz with water or vinegar to keep them moist, but I just put in a pan of water to evaporate and keep it humid in there.
Next, take them out and wrap in aluminum foil along with some more apple cider vinegar.
You can add things like brown sugar and barbecue sauce, but I personally just like them with the apple cider.
Return to the smoker and keep them in there for another three hours. After that three hours is up, take them out, unwrap and cover with your favorite barbecue sauce. Continue in the smoker for another hour, adding more barbecue sauce as you go.
Take them out and enjoy your meager, but incredibly flavorful, beef ribs.