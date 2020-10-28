I am ashamed to say it, but I had no idea what beignets were for a good portion of my life. I was blissfully unaware of these powdered sugar dream machines.
If you don't know what beignets are, much like I didn't, they are pretty much a french named donut that made its way over here to the new world by way of New Orleans. It got its origins all the way back to the roman empire, and you can enjoy a version of it today!
They are best enjoyed fresh, so hold off making these until you have a party around to enjoy them.
Choux pastry
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick unsalted butter
1 cup bread flour
3 large eggs
1. In a heavy saucepan, combine the milk, water, sugar, salt, and butter. Heat to a boil.
2. When the mixture boils, take it off the heat and add all the flour at one time, stirring hard with a wooden spoon to incorporate.
3. Put the pan back on, over medium heat, and keep stirring quickly. In a minute or two, the dough will form a smooth ball and pull away from the sides of the pan and you'll see a thin film on the bottom of the pan.
4. Scoop the dough into the bowl of a stand mixer, and mix on low with the paddle attachment for about a minute. This step is important because it releases some of the heat from the dough so that it doesn't cook the eggs when you add them in the next step.
5. Increase the speed to medium, and add the eggs a little bit at a time, making sure that the egg is fully incorporated before you add more. It's best to add about a quarter of the eggs each time and beat until the dough comes back together. Once all the eggs are incorporated, you're ready to continue.
Making the Beignets
1 batch choux pastry
1 quart vegetable oil
1 cup powdered sugar
Honey or jams
1. In a deep-fryer or Dutch oven, heat the oil until it reaches 360 F.
2. Gently add a generous tablespoon of dough at a time to the hot oil. Don't overcrowd the pan. You should probably avoid frying more than six at a time.
3. Fry for 2 to 3 minutes, turning occasionally with tongs so that they brown evenly. When they're fully browned, remove to a sheet pan lined with paper towels.
4. Repeat the process until you have no more dough. Once any excess oil has drained from the finished beignets, toss them in sugar while they're still warm.
5. Serve with jam or honey.
6. Enjoy!