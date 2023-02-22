Growing up in Story, you would see a lot of wild stuff making the drive back and forth to Sheridan almost daily.
One Halloween driving back from Sheridan it was a near whiteout blizzard. When the wind starts whipping up, giant drifts appear across the road like sand dunes in the Sahara. The only real options you have are to muster on, busting through the drifts every 50 feet, or call defeat and return to Sheridan.
I don’t think people move to Story to give up with a few snow drifts, whiteout conditions and darkness. Although, one night we saw something that made us seriously consider turning back.
Right around Bird Farm Road we could barely make out the telltale sign of an amber flashing light synonymous with snow plows. Even through the haze and snow whipping around the car horizontally, the light seemed more subdued than normal.
As we slowly inched our way toward the light, like an Olympic hurdler conquering the drifts, we quickly realized why that light was so dull.
Off to the side of the road was a fully equipped snow plow, flipped over on its side having been defeated by the very thing it was made to conquer.
Face plastered to the frosty backseat window as we drove by, the ominous signs to turn back were ignored by my mother as we trekked forward and climbed the Everest of my childhood, Tunnel Hill — making it home safely that night.
Having seen the video the Wyoming Department of Transportation released Tuesday of the whiteout conditions between Sheridan and Buffalo, it brought up many memories of that perilous drive from my childhood.
So instead of busting snow drifts and seeing slow plows flipped over, stay inside and make the ultimate cold weather comfort food — chicken pot pie.
The great thing about chicken pot pie is you can throw whatever you want in there, and it will still turn out great. This recipe gives off the weekend-at-grandma’s-house vibe, so feel free to substitute out the pearl onions and whatever else you want.
Chicken pot pie
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 large shallot, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped thyme
½ cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream or whole milk
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
6 ounces carrots (about 4 small or 2 medium), peeled, chopped
4 cups coarsely chopped or shredded chicken meat (from 1 small rotisserie chicken)
1½ cups frozen pearl onions, thawed
1½ cups frozen peas, thawed
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
1 sheet frozen puff pastry thawed in refrigerator
1 large egg, beaten to blend
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and thyme and cook, stirring often, until shallot is translucent and golden, about four minutes. Add ½ cup flour and cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is pale golden and smells like popcorn, about five minutes.
2. Whisk in broth one half cup at a time, incorporating completely before adding more. Whisk in cream; season with salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, whisking occasionally, until thick enough to coat a spoon, about three minutes. Reduce heat as needed to maintain a simmer and add carrots; cook until nearly tender, about five minutes.
3. Mix in chicken, pearl onions and peas, then add hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and vinegar and season with salt and pepper.
4. Transfer mixture to a shallow 2-quart baking dish. Unfold pastry and gently roll out on a lightly floured work surface just to smooth any creases and make large enough to fit over the dish, if needed. Drape over the baking dish and trim the pastry so it is slightly larger than the dish if using puff pastry (you want a little overhang), or crimp dough around the edge of the dish if using pie dough. Brush with egg and make two or three slits in the pastry with a sharp knife.
5. Place the baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet (to catch any filling that may drip over) and bake until the puff pastry is golden brown and the filling is bubbling through slits in the pastry, 20–30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and continue to bake until the crust is deep golden brown and cooked through, 30–35 minutes longer. Let sit for 10 minutes before serving.