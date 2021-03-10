Back in the day, years and year ago now, I landed a job bartending at the Powder Horn. I've told this story tons of times, so I will skip the origin story. But it is still one of my favorite jobs to date. It was fun getting to build relationships with regulars, and the free golf didn’t hurt.
One of my most popular drinks was a chocolate martini. Pretty simple to make, but tasted fantastic.
It is a great alternative to desert after a filling meal, as long as you aren’t driving after — it can be a bit stout.
So kick back, enjoy the end of winter and sip on a cool chocolate martini.
Chocolate martini
1 ½ ounces chocolate liqueur
1 ½ ounces Creme de Cacao
½ ounce vanilla vodka
2 1⁄2 ounces half-and-half
chocolate syrup for rim
1. Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake. (add some extra chocolate syrup if you have a sweet tooth)
2. Pour into a chilled cocktail glass that is rimmed with chocolate syrup.
3. Enjoy!