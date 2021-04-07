I think most people grow up remembering at least one thing their grandparents fed them when they were kids. My great grandparents were famously old-school and kept it original all the way down to JELL-O molds. It was always interesting as a kid eating at their place, you never really knew what you were going to get and you for sure wouldn’t see it again any time soon anywhere else.
My grandparents, on the other hand, kept it pretty simple and modern for the most part. I remember a lot of dried out barbecue chicken and burgers. We would spend the summers in upstate New York with them hanging out, having a blast.
My brother and I never thought of it as unusual that we would be gone from home the whole summer, but looking back on it now, what a break for my parents.
A whole summer with no kids? My grandparents are saints. One of the simple things they would make us after a long morning of playing was cinnamon sugar toast. Just toast some bread, slather it with butter then sprinkle sugar and cinnamon on it.
It is out-of-this-world delicious and still a go-to here.
We don’t usually have sweets around the house, mainly because we never think to buy them when shopping, and if we do have them, they don’t last long. Two kids and two adults with sweet tooths make sure of that.
What we do have is an old restaurant-style sugar container full of a sugar and cinnamon mixture in case we do have a hankering.
Is it good for you? No. Some things just bypass that good-for-you stage and become good for you.
If you find yourself staring into the fridge wanting something sweet, give this easy time-tested toast recipe a shot!