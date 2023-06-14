This time of year in Sheridan is always great. The grass is still green, the weather is nice and rodeo is just over the horizon. Summer is in full swing.
Pretty soon it will be hot, the grass will die and everyone will be left with an activity hangover, so enjoy it while it lasts.
One of those summer time traditions is Cowboy caviar. If you have never had it, give it a try. Super fresh and light it is the perfect lead up to summer dish.
CAVIAR
1-10 oz. pkg. cherry tomatoes, quartered
1-15 oz. can black eyed peas, rinsed and drained
1-15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
1-15 oz. can sweet corn, rinsed and drained
1 orange bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeno, seeded, deveined, finely diced
1/3 cup packed cilantro, minced
ADD LAST 2 ripe avocados, diced
DRESSING
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
A pinch of cayenne pepper
FOR SERVING
In a large bowl, stir together all of the “Caviar” ingredients (don’t add avocados). In a separate medium bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients together. Pour the dressing over the Caviar and stir to combine. Time permitting, refrigerate for 1 hour or until ready to serve. Fold in the avocado. Season to taste with salt, cayenne pepper and/or lime juice. Enjoy!