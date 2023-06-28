Continuing the cowboy-themed food column until the wheels fall off this train, I introduce the perfect beverage for while playing golf — the Cowboy Palmer.
While it may be true drinking whiskey while playing golf is not a great idea, for some of us it actually improves our game. I am not certain if I will end up just accepting my fate as an average to below average golfer after a few of these Cowboy Palmers or if I actually do start playing better.
All I know is, I managed to shoot par on Eagle out at The Powder Horn one time after a few of these so they must be some sort of magic juice.
In reality, they are nothing more than a spiked up Arnold Palmer, but they do the trick — and are delicious in the meantime.
With everyone's favorite time of the year starting to ramp up, I highly suggest giving these a try at your next gathering.
Remember to drive safely!
Cowboy Palmer
1.5 ounces Wyoming Whiskey
1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail mixing tin. Add ice to the mixing tin and shake well. Fill a tall collins or highball glass with ice and strain shaken mixture into glass. Garnish with mint and lemon.