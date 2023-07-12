I won't burn your precious time away from the action with a long winded story related to potato salad, but will instead just tell you this stuff is amazing.
If tex-mex is near the top of your favorite flavor profiles, dive head first into this stuff. One of the best potato salads you will eat this year, I guarantee it.
Cowboy potato salad
SALAD INGREDIENTS
2 pounds potatoes , cut into bite sized pieces
5-6 slices cooked bacon , chopped into bite sized pieces
1/4 cup sliced green onion or minced red onion (or both)
1 cup cooked corn kernels (canned works great)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
DRESSING INGREDIENTS
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1. Place cut potatoes in a large pot covered with water. Bring to a boil and cook potatoes until they are tender, about 10-15 minutes (depending on the size).
2. After the potatoes are cooked, drain and allow to completely cool.
3. In a large bowl, combine mayo, ranch, bbq sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, salt and pepper. Taste for seasonings and adjust to your personal taste.
4. Add potatoes, bacon, sliced or minced onion, boiled eggs, celery, corn, and cheese into the bowl of dressing. Gently stir and combine everything together.
5. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving. Add additional toppings if you want for more texture and flavor!