Living up to its reputation as the “most exciting two minutes in sports” this year, the Kentucky Derby was as exciting as ever.
Each year my wife and I like to pick a horse to win. With some money on the line, it seems to really amp up the excitement when you see your horse making a move.
Usually, we are on the losing end of things. Do you pick the favorite to win or a long shot? Lately the long shots have been taking home the wins and the sure things have been losing.
This year one name was calling us, Mage. Having done zero research on horses or having any real clue on how to find winners, we just dove in. Mage for the win.
When the race started we were already a few mint juleps in and had the sound cranked up on the TV when the announcer softly, but decidedly announced “and they're off!”
They bust out of the gates and Mage is middle back of the pack. Bummer, you think, that was a fast way to get disappointed. But then you see the two favorites lagging behind, picking up the rear of the pack. So hope is still there.
Right when they make the final turn and start coming down the home stretch, Mage makes his move and turns on the afterburners. Battling Two Phil’s down the stretch, Mage had the determination and spirit to finally win us a Kentucky Derby bet.
In celebration of Mage’s win — and my lucky bet on him to win — here is a Derby Pie recipe.
One of, if not the best, pie mashups ever invented, give this one a try. You will not be disappointed.
Derby Pie
1 (9-inch) pastry pie crust
1 1/4 cups chocolate chips
2 tablespoons bourbon, optional
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. Press the pastry pie crust firmly into a 9-inch pie plate.
3. In a large bowl, beat the corn syrup, sugar and eggs with an electric mixer at medium speed until well combined. Gently mix in the chocolate chips, pecans, melted butter, bourbon (if using), and vanilla and pour the pie filling into the prepared crust.
4. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the filling has set.
5. Cool the pie completely on a wire rack before slicing. Serve it warm or chilled with ice cream or whipped cream.