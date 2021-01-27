Unfortunately, Josh Allen and the Bills fell short to the unstoppable force that is Patrick Mahomes.
Flags were flying, wings were made, shirts were worn and rituals were in full swing at the Sanders house last Sunday. Even with my 800 knock on woods, the Bills just couldn't hang with the chiefs offense.
To make matters worse, Tom Brady finds himself in yet another Super bowl and that is just plain unacceptable. At least he is out of the AFC east and the NFC has to deal with him now.
So I guess i will be rooting for the team that was playing dirty at the end roughing Josh Allen?
I don't know. If you can’t tell – I’m bitter.
You know what makes your team getting knocked out a smidge better?
Meatball sliders.
They are easy and you can slap them together faster than you can say “who wants to see Brady in another Super bowl?”
Slap some meatballs in a slow cooker then build when you are ready. Really easy.
You can go all out and make your own meatballs and sauce if you want. Or you can just make do with this and eat them while not watching Josh Allen in the Super bowl.
Enjoy!
Meatball sliders
1 red onion cut into thin wedges
2 12 ounces package frozen cooked Italian meatballs
1 24 ounce jar marinara or pasta sauce
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
6 slices provolone cheese, quartered
4 roma tomatoes, sliced
24 cocktail buns, split and toasted
1. Place onion wedges in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Top with frozen meatballs. In a medium bowl combine marinara sauce, balsamic vinegar, and crushed red pepper. Pour over meatballs.
2. Cover and cook on a low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on a high-heat setting for 2 to 2 1/2 hours.
3. Gently stir through mixture in the cooker. Place cheese and tomato slices on the bottom of each cocktail bun. Top each with a meatball.