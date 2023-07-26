SMORES
My family is huge s’mores fans. If there is a fire going, there MUST be s’mores made or it is all for naught.

I on the other hand, think they are way too sweet and they just don’t hit the same level for me. That is probably good news for my figure, but I never really look into them any further than a marshmallow on a stick.

