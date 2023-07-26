My family is huge s’mores fans. If there is a fire going, there MUST be s’mores made or it is all for naught.
I on the other hand, think they are way too sweet and they just don’t hit the same level for me. That is probably good news for my figure, but I never really look into them any further than a marshmallow on a stick.
Recently we came across frozen s’mores at a little get together and they worked great. Not only do you not need the whole production of a campfire, but they have the added benefit of cooling you down on a hot day.
My 3 and 5 year old went absolutely bonkers over them so im sure your kids or grandkids will have their minds blown with this frozen take on a s’more. Enjoy!
Frozen s’mores
1 box instant chocolate pudding
4 oz cream cheese, softened
8 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed
1. Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper, allowing the paper to overhang the pan a bit. In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until smooth and creamy. Pour into a 9 by 13 inch pan and spread into an even layer.
2. Chill pudding layer while you mix up the marshmallow layer.
3. In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese and marshmallow cream until smooth. Fold in whipping topping and spread marshmallow layer over chocolate layer. Cover with foil and freeze layers for about 6 hours or until firm enough to cut through.
4. Use parchment paper to remove layers from the 9 by13 inch pan and place on a cutting board. Break 15 graham crackers in half. Slice the pudding/marshmallow layers into 15 squares the same size as the graham crackers. If your layers have frozen very hard you may want to wait 15 minutes before slicing.
5. Sandwich layers in between two graham crackers. Eat right away or store sandwiches in the freezer in an airtight bag or container.