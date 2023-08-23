Recently, my wife and I discovered “Reservation Dogs” on Hulu. We managed to binge watch it over a couple weeks and are now caught up in season three. That is always one of the hardest realities to deal with when you find a great show and get caught up. Now you have to wait for new episodes every week and can't watch a few a night.
One item they talked about all the time that I haven't really had since I was a kid was fry bread. I remember getting it at the fair and around rodeo time but other than that, nothing.
So I decided to get off the keto train for a night and made some homemade chalupas, pretty much.
It turns out fry bread is super easy to make and you wonder why you don't just make that for taco nights instead of depressing tortillas from the supermarket. Although, side note, the raw tortillas you need to brown in your pan first are pretty magical and I suggest them every day over the ones you find hanging out next to the bread.
All-in-all I think I spent 20 minutes making up a batch of fry bread and much to my delight, it was also a huge hit with my kids.
1 tablespoon baking powder
1. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. Add hot water and mix with your hands until a dough forms (dough should be a little sticky).
2. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes.
3. Fill a large saucepan with 1–2 inches of oil and heat over medium-high heat to about 350°F. Break off golf ball–sized pieces of dough and roll into balls about 1½ inches wide. Using a pastry roller and working on a lightly floured surface, roll each dough ball into a thin circle 6–7 inches in diameter. We found that, about halfway through, if you stretch them like pizza dough and don't roll them, they turn out much fluffier and tasty.
4. Working in batches, fry each dough piece in hot oil until the dough is golden and puffs up, about 20 seconds, then flip and fry on the other side for 10–20 seconds more. Set on a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Keep the fried bread warm in the oven while frying the remaining pieces.
5. Top with taco meat and the usual toppings or you can go sweet with some honey or powdered sugar!