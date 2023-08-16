One of the most controversial soups I can think of is gazpacho. A lot of people — including myself for a very long time — think soups need to be hot to be called a soup. Gazpacho bucks that trend and hits your lips like it has been hanging out in the arctic all year. And in the dead heat of summer, it is pretty nice actually.
Gazpacho doesn't get much easier to make, blend stuff. After you are done blending it up, you use your fridge as the oven and let it chill completely. Done.
My daughter loved it and my son thought I was trying to poison him, so a 50% crowd score may seem low, but it is usually zero.
Give this cold soup a shot on your next sweltering summer day.
2 pounds ripe Roma tomatoes, halved and cored
1 small (1/2 pound) cucumber, peeled and seeded
1 medium green bell pepper
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1/2 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 thick slice of white bread, soaked, crusts removed
1. Combine all ingredients together in a blender or food processor and puree for 1 minute, or until the soup reaches your desired consistency.
2. Taste and season with extra salt, pepper and/or cumin if needed. Refrigerate in a sealed container for 3 to 4 hours, or until completely chilled. Serve cold, topped with your desired garnishes.