Gazpacho
Courtesy photo | metro creative

One of the most controversial soups I can think of is gazpacho. A lot of people — including myself for a very long time — think soups need to be hot to be called a soup. Gazpacho bucks that trend and hits your lips like it has been hanging out in the arctic all year. And in the dead heat of summer, it is pretty nice actually.

Gazpacho doesn't get much easier to make, blend stuff. After you are done blending it up, you use your fridge as the oven and let it chill completely. Done.

Tags

Recommended for you