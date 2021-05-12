Flashback to a few weeks ago. It was Derby Day and I was on the hunt for mint for my mint juleps. Like some kind of amateur fool, I waited until the last minute to find mint, and I was having no luck.
I searched four stores in total and was driving home defeated when I had a brain blast.
A greenhouse!
I thought there had to be a golden trove of any kind of mint I wanted just sitting in pots waiting to be bought.
When I got to the greenhouse my suspicions were verified: mint for days.
Personally, I don't have a green thumb and have a really hard time keeping plants alive. Knowing this, I bought two mint plants for $6 and took them home, fully not expecting to plant them after I ravaged their sweet leaves. Then I remembered how mint was one of the few things I managed to actually grow in my past. It is pretty much a weed and does great on its own. I plopped them in a planter hanging from my tree and called it good.
For such a minimal investment, it was a no-brainer. Thinking back, the amount of mint I managed to acquire still alive and planted might be cheaper than the stuff you get jammed in a plastic box at the grocery store. Depending on the season, just head to a greenhouse instead of the grocery store for your herb needs. Might be cheaper and you can plant them after!
I was looking at the mint the other day, and it has more than doubled in size since I planted it. It gets water from the rain and just does its thing, giving me mint when I want it.
So I pressed my luck and bought a full array of herbs I'm just going to hang from a tree in hanging pots. A little herb corner.
I had the pots just laying around, so it was a very small investment to potentially have fresh basil and rosemary on hand. I might even bring them in before winter hits and try to keep them alive. But until then, the amount of mint juleps and caprese salads that will be consumed around here will be off the charts, and all for less than $20.
If you have even half my motivation, head to your favorite greenhouse and buy some herbs. It is a fantastic spectacle looking out your kitchen window and seeing a tree full of hanging herbs ready to spice up your life.