Sitting around the house watching the snow fall and trying to stay warm is hot toddy season. Something about that steaming cup of citrus and bourbon brings a smile to my face — plus it makes my tummy happy, as my 3-year-old would say.
It is one of those drinks that just doesn’t go well with summer or hot weather. To really enjoy this drink, it needs to be chilly and preferably snowy.
The citrus hits your nose with a nice blast of the tropics, while the honey soothes your throat and sweetens your tastebuds.
It is a great drink and one everyone should try at least once if you indulge in alcohol. You can make these with any type of alcohol you want, but I highly suggest bourbon or a dark rum. The vanilla notes from a quality bourbon really shine though the orange and honey to round out the drink.
You can take it a step further and add a dash of apple cider vinegar to cut down on the sweetness of the honey. I personally am not a fan, but plenty of people are.
Hot toddy
1 oz bourbon
1 teaspoon honey
1 cinnamon stick (or a small dash of powdered cinnamon)
2 orange wedges, juiced
1 lemon wedge juiced
1 orange slice for garnish
Hot water to fill
1. Take the lemon and orange wedges and squeeze them into a large mug. My large mugs just happen to be Christmas themed, so I get to relive that.
2. Take your honey and add it to the mug and top with hot water leaving enough room for the bourbon. Stir well.
3. Add your cinnamon and top with the orange garnish.
4. Enjoy!