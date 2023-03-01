It's that time of year again, the refresher for the hot toddy recipe. I thought snow in L.A. and the never-ending cycle of winter in Sheridan was a good time to break it out. This drink is great for cold nights — or mornings if you have nothing else to do — when it is cold and snowy out.
2 to 3 teaspoons honey, to taste
2 to 3 teaspoons lemon juice, to taste
1 cinnamon stick (optional, for garnish)
1. In a teapot or saucepan, bring the water to a simmer. Pour the hot water into a mug and add the whiskey, 2 teaspoons honey and 2 teaspoons lemon juice.
2. Stir until the honey has disappeared into the hot water. Taste, and add 1 teaspoon honey for more sweetness, and/or 1 teaspoon more lemon juice for more zing.
3. Garnish with a cinnamon stick (if using). Enjoy!