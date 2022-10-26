As easy as they are delicious, Korean short ribs are a great mid week meal. Just slap them on some rice and vegetables and you have yourself a well rounded dinner even picky kids will enjoy!
Korean short ribs
3 tablespoons white vinegar
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 tablespoon black pepper
3 pounds Korean-style short ribs (beef chuck flanken, cut 1/3- to 1/2-inch-thick across bones)
1. Pour soy sauce, water, vinegar and sesame oil into a large, non-metallic bowl. Whisk in onion, garlic, brown sugar, white sugar and pepper, whisking until sugars dissolve. Submerge ribs in the marinade. Cover the bowl and refrigerate 7 to 12 hours; the longer, the better.
2. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat. Remove ribs from marinade and shake off excess; discard marinade. Cook on the preheated grill until the meat is no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes per side.